The Anacortes Arts Festival made a pitch last week to Skagit County commissioners for a $500,000 grant to put toward remodeling the Anacortes Cinemas building, which the organization is in the process of buying.
The commissioners listened to 10 grant pitches May 5 for projects ranging from the festival to the Mount Vernon Library Commons to road improvement projects across the county.
In all, the county is being asked for a total of $4.4 million in annual economic development grants. It will have about $3.5 million in state sales tax refunds to spend.
Meredith McIlmoyle, executive director of the Anacortes Arts Festival, presented an application for funding that she said would help build art studios, performance venues and instructional space at the building that currently houses Anacortes Cinemas. The nonprofit wants to include two stories of apartments that would be affordable to the city’s workforce, she said.
“It hits all of the marks,” McIlmoyle said on the funding request. “It brings in tourists, it has … housing, and it’s a job creator.”
She said the remodel should cost roughly $5 million, and the nonprofit plans to seek $2 million through fundraising.
The city of Anacortes also is requesting $500,000 to help with a $3.8 million expansion of its municipal fiber optic internet network. This would add access to 5,500 more residences and businesses, according to Administrative Services Director Emily Schuh.
Brad Tesch, with the Port of Anacortes, presented two $500,000 requests to improve port-owned properties. He said both properties need new asphalt, security fencing and stormwater management improvements, and addressing these issues would make the properties more attractive to potential employers.
The Anacortes requests are joined by several others across the county.
Mount Vernon Mayor Jill Boudreau asked for $500,000 for its $53 million Library Commons project, which she called the largest economic development project in county history.
“The value that this project brings benefits not just Mount Vernon, but the entirety of Skagit County and anyone traveling up and down the I-5 corridor,” she said.
Sedro-Woolley is asking for $500,000 to help construct a new east-west corridor — called the Jones-John Liner BNSF Undercrossing and Roadway Extension Project — north of Highway 20.
City Public Works Director Mark Freiberger said traffic issues have threatened planned expansions for Janicki Industries and Sedron Technologies — two of the city’s largest employers.
“That would have a pretty devastating impact on both the city and the county’s jobs plans for the SWIFT Center,” he said of failing to put in the road.
Burlington seeks $500,000 to improve its downtown area, said city Public Works Director Marv Pulst.
The city wants to make the area around Fairhaven Avenue more welcoming by expanding sidewalks, adding space for outdoor seating and installing greenery and sculpture — at the expense of street parking, he said.
Meanwhile, the Port of Skagit requested $500,000 to help in a $1.4 million improvement to one of its properties, the Lincoln Theatre in Mount Vernon requested $50,000 to replace its stage lighting with efficient LED bulbs, and the Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County presented an application for $350,000 to pay for about half the organization’s payroll.
An advisory committee comprised of elected officials, county staff and business leaders have evaluated the 10 requests. They will pass along their recommendations to the commissioners at a later date.
