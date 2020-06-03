Another Anacortes staple won’t happen this year with the cancellation of the Anacortes Arts Festival, announced Wednesday.
The annual event normally brings roughly 100,000 people to downtown Anacortes each August for a three-day festival of art vendors, a gallery show, music, food and more.
“With our 59-year history and knowing how important the Festival is to the artists, local businesses and our community, this decision was not made lightly,” festival leadership wrote in its cancellation announcement.
Too many unknowns surroudning the COVID-19 pandemic and what will be happening with large-scale events later this year meant planning could not continue, the announcement said. Those unknowns meant hte board also decided against the postponement of the festival to a later 2020 date.
In place of the festival, the board is looking at new ways to bring art to the community this year, on a much smaller scale, festival Director Meredith McIlmoyle said in an email. Plans for those projects are developing now.
The next full Anacortes Arts Festival is set for Aug. 6-8, 2021.
