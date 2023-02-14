The Anacortes Arts Festival is still waiting to finalize a lease with the City of Anacortes for the land that holds its planned new arts center, but the festival is working on providing some live entertainment and event space in the meantime.
The Arts Festival and its collaborative partners, including the Anacortes Community Theatre, Fidalgo DanceWorks and the Anacortes Music Project, last week finalized a lease of the Buxton's event space building at 1904 Commercial Ave, according to a press release from the Arts Festival.
The Arts Festival and its partners are still working on the purchase of the current Anacortes Cinemas building, with plans to turn it into an arts center in the coming years. This Art Center at Buxton's is a way to provide those programs and activities before the new building is completed, according to the press release.
“We are anxious to get to the work of providing artists and our community a place to learn, explore and create," Festival Director Meredith McIlmoyle said in the release.
Meanwhile, the Anacortes Music Project will use the Buxton's space as a physical location, something it currently lacks. That space will have a musical instrument lending library, plus space for rehearsal and lessons, in addition to opportunities for music camp, according to the press release.
Other partners are also planning uses for the space.
The Arts Festival plans to host youth and adult art classes and to host a small gallery space. ACT is planning to use some of the space for costumes and props. It will also use some of the space for upcoming Class Act classes and performances, according to the release.
The Arts Festival is also planning to work with its collaborative partners to bring in more concerts, movie nights, theater performances and more, according to the release.
“We are very excited to be able to offer art and cultural events of wide interest at the new Art Center at Buxton’s; there will be something for everyone,” Arts Festival Board President Mark Lione said in the release.
As of March 1, this new Art Center at Buxton's will also be available for rental for community and private events, according to the release.
“Hosting events of all kinds in the building will help us showcase the uniqueness of this venue,” Melissa Turnage, Art Center at Buxton’s building manager, said in the release.
