The Anacortes Arts Festival is still waiting to finalize a lease with the City of Anacortes for the land that holds its planned new arts center, but the festival is working on providing some live entertainment and event space in the meantime.

The Arts Festival and its collaborative partners, including the Anacortes Community Theatre, Fidalgo DanceWorks and the Anacortes Music Project, last week finalized a lease of the Buxton's event space building at 1904 Commercial Ave, according to a press release from the Arts Festival.


