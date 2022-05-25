The success of the Anacortes Boat and Yacht Show and two new upcoming projects were the main topics of an Anacortes Port Commission meeting on Thursday, May 19.
An update on the boat and yacht show was given by George Harris, president and CEO of Northwest Marine Trade Association, at the regular port commission meeting.
Tickets to the show sold in 31 states. The first people in line to purchase tickets flew in from Florida for a specific class of boat or yacht. This was a general theme of the update — people traveling to Anacortes to see boats that are difficult to find elsewhere.
The hope of Harris and the port commission members is that the show will continue to grow and draw more visitors who are looking for specific boats that only the Anacortes Boat and Yacht Show can offer.
The number of vessels booked for the show was down from pre-COVID-19 numbers, but the 160+ boats on display were getting enthusiasts excited and were a good sign that the show is bouncing back.
Heather Haugland, from the McKinley Research Group, gave a report on a 2020-2021 online survey of the economic impact of guest boaters at Cap Sante Marina.
The survey collected 800 voluntary responses. It showed that 7,400 non-local vessels equating to about 23,000 visitors stay on average 2.7 nights in the marina per year. Visitors to the marina contributed $10.6 million to the local economy, and an additional $2.2 million was spent on fuel and moorage. The study showed that maintaining the dock and its services has created 70 jobs, as well as increased revenue for the port and supports local businesses.
Meanwhile, two upcoming projects of interest are the Anacortes Stormwater Improvement Project and the RV Park Project.
The design cost of the Stormwater Improvement Project has a projected total of $267,589, and 90% of that would be funded by FAA grants, a maximum 10% of the project will be paid for by the port’s tax fund while 5% will be paid for by a state transportation grant.
Birds are a potential hazard for aircraft taking off and landing. The project would move the stormwater underground, mitigating the likelihood of aircraft vs. waterfowl collision. The proposal passed when it went before the commission at Thursday’s scheduled meeting.
“Keeping the birds out by not giving them somewhere to land is a good idea,” Commissioner Joe Verdoes said during the meeting. Standing water attracts birds that can be hazardous for aircraft.
Another effort at Thursday’s meeting was an amendment to increase the budget for the RV Park Project by $39,330. The budget for the project now totals $87,675.
The commission also passed an amendment regarding the funds used for parking places at the RV park. The costs for the project will now be pulled from the port tax fund. The reason for the amendment is that the scope for the costs has almost doubled. More labor hours will be needed, including $41,370 for parking lot development.
Some commission members were concerned that, with tax funds, the parking spaces would be restricted instead of open to the public. These concerns were allayed, as money from other resources could later be placed back into the tax fund to replace what had been removed for the project.
