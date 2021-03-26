Jesica Stickles of Arlington will take over the role. She is currently finishing a second-term as a city council member in Arlington. Stickles was president/CEO of Marysville Tulalip Chamber of Commerce for six years. Under Stickles, that chamber launched three new events to bring in tourism, including a summer carnival, beer and cider festival and a Christmas auction, according to a news release Friday.
“It was clear that Jesica was the right person for us,” Dan Worra, Anacortes chamber board member, said in the release.
Stickles replaces Stephanie Hamilton, who had served since 2011 and resigned last August. Sandy Swartos served as interim director until early March.
Stickles will begin the role on April 12.
