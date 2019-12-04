The list of recyclables has officially changed in Anacortes, following the City Council’s final approval Monday of Waste Management’s amended contract.
Changes are effective immediately. Notices will be sent out.
The company approached the city to negotiate a contract change in December last year, asking for an increase in service price and a modification of the list of recyclables in response to a changing global recycling market.
Waste Management returned to the City Council in August to ask again. On Nov. 18, the company’s third visit to the council in a year, the council voted 6-1 to adopt only the contract amendment that changes the list of recyclables.
So, what changed?
Following approval from the City Council, Waste Management will no longer accept the following items in the recycling stream, asking that they instead be thrown into the garbage:
Paper: frozen food boxes; juice boxes; milk, juice and ice cream cartons; aseptic containers (soup, broth, almond milk cartons); hot or cold cups (for example: disposable coffee cups).
Metal: empty aerosol cans, scrap metal (such as sheets of metal), appliances.
Plastics: cups, food and beverage containers, rigid pot plants and five-gallon buckets.
