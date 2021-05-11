City Council members unanimously approved a proposal to give some land at the end of 11th Street to two property owners in exchange for an easement allowing for a future expansion of the Guemes Island Trail.
The proposal splits the land of the tail end of 11th Street into two, with the homeowners on each side, the Wynns and the Ortmans, getting a piece.
A previous proposal considered giving a strip of B Avenue to the Ortmans as well, but it was dropped as some of those who made public comments on the proposal were concerned about the loss of more city property than needed for the exchange, the loss of view corridors and whether or not recently adopted city code would even allow for the proposal to go through.
Sylvia Wynn, wrote in a prior letter to the city that the exchange “will enable the city to continue the construction of the Guemes Channel Trail and when finished will be a valuable asset for all the residents of Anacortes to use and enjoy.”
Also at the meeting
• Mayor Gere told the council that the city has heard concerns regarding an increase in people living in tents and vehicles near R Avenue.
“In the last two weeks, Anacortes police and the Anacortes Family Center have been down R Avenue making contacts with people,” Gere said.
“We’re working with people to find options for them,” Gere said. Multiple city departments will have a joint meeting this week on how to move forward.
• The council approved the 2021 action plan for the Community Development Block Grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The plan outlines $14,295 for the Anacortes Family Center, $100,000 to replace the roof of the Anacortes Housing Authority’s Harbor House for low-income seniors, and a Section 108 loan of about $150,000 to fund pre-construction of the first floor of the Anacortes Family Center’s planned housing complex “The Landing,” which is planned to include an early childhood learning center.
