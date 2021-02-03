Developing ways to help cities counter the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic tops the City of Anacortes’ legislative priorities for 2021.
The Anacortes City Council adopted its priorities list Jan. 25. Resolution 3014 will guide the city’s lobbying during the session of the state Legislature, which began Jan. 11 and ends April 25.
According to the resolution, the city will push the Legislature to:
• Restore and enhance revenue-sharing partnerships to fund critical community needs. Revenue sources include liquor excise tax, municipal criminal justice assistance, fire insurance premium tax, and marijuana excise tax.
• Develop additional resources to address housing instability created by the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, including rent assistance and foreclosure/eviction prevention assistance.
• Support SB 5012, which would establish a tax on short-term rentals; and HB 1035, which would create tax exemptions for affordable housing.
• Adopt a transportation revenue package that provides funding for maintenance and preservation, and provides an equitable level of local funding as well as additional local revenue options for cities.
• Provide cities greater flexibility to use funds from existing revenue sources — such as real estate excise tax, criminal justice sales tax, and lodging taxes — to manage the impacts of the economic downturn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.