Granite Construction Co. of Everett was awarded a $446,190 contract Monday to install a new asphalt overlay on K Avenue from 12th to 20th streets, 20th Street from K to I avenues, and on Dakota Avenue from West Second Street to Oakes Avenue, including the intersection.
The Anacortes City Council unanimously approved the contract. Granite Construction was the lowest of four bidders. Lakeside Industries of Anacortes was the next lowest at $448,037. The engineer’s estimate was $530,024.
Work is expected to begin within 10 days of receiving from the city a notice to proceed and must be completed within 20 working days. Work will include repair of damaged sections and placing a new layer of asphalt. New paint striping will be installed, including crosswalks, centerline and lane edges, according to project documents.
City engineers say an asphalt overlay is done after asphalt shows some cracking or potholing, but is not damaged enough to need replacement.
The city has been aggressively improving road surfaces this year, with overlays, slurry sealing and cape sealing performed throughout the city.
In addition, the city completed a roundabout at Oakes Avenue and Glasgow Way in spring. Improvements to Commercial Avenue from 11th to 13th streets are expected to be done in 2021; city engineers say the improvements will make that section of Commercial Avenue more attractive as well as more pedestrian and bicycle friendly.
