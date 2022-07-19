The Anacortes City Council approved contracts Monday for work on its water meter system and wastewater treatment plant.
The council approved a motion that will allow the city to monitor water meters via antennas installed around the city.
The approval increases the project’s budget from $68,755 to $75,101 and increased the scope of services provided in the contract.
“We have a new antenna on City Hall, “Council Member Carolyn Moulton said. “There will be four more installed around Fidalgo Island so that they can be read not by people driving around in vehicles but from technology that enables them to do it from City Hall.”
RH2 Engineering, Inc. will handle the permitting and design of an Advanced Metering Infrastructure System.
The council also approved a $616,000 contract for continued construction of a new wastewater treatment plant outfall and improvements to existing infrastructure.
The approval will allow for the continuation of the construction of a new wastewater treatment plant outfall as well as several improvements that will replace existing infrastructure. Dalton, Olmsted & Fuglevand, Inc. will handle construction management, environment monitoring and design coordination.
“The staff has put an excellent effort into justifying all costs associated with this,” Council Member Anthony Young said. “Most of the cost is paid for but yet the question still was ‘is it an effective use of dollars?’ and the answer to that is ‘yes.’”
The project’s timeline will proceed as originally scheduled with a total contract price not to exceed $1,440,240.
