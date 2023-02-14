The Anacortes City Council gave the go-ahead to two truck purchases during its meeting Monday.
The first is for a hydro-excavation truck, which will cost the city about $555,000. The truck helps move soil and debris while vacuuming it out. Until now, the water portion of the city's Public Works Department has borrowed a sewer jet truck when it needed to get to water lines.
When backhoes and other traditional equipment don't work, this type of equipment will help, according to city staff.
Most utilities are now being buried. When using the sewer jet truck, there is a risk of cross-contamination if there is a broken water main, according to staff.
This truck is being built now and will be in service in 2024, according to Public Works staff.
The council also waived the Washington competitive bidding regulations for one asphalt roller. The city found a used large asphalt roller at a great price, Public Works Director Henry Hash said.
The city currently has a smaller asphalt roller, but it just isn't big enough to get street work done, Hash said. The city has to often rent equipment to finish street projects.
A new large Bomag asphalt roller is roughly $55,000. Sonsray Machinery is selling one for just over $30,000. It will bring the truck here for the city staff to test out before purchase, Hash said.
The city resolution allows Hash to make that decision without going back for council approval.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.