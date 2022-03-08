...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 1 PM PST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 1 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
The Anacortes City Council on Monday authorized Mayor Matt Miller to sign a contract with Pacific Pile & Marine for the marine construction of its outfall relocation project.
Pacific Pile & Marine will be tasked with furnishing and installing pipe, anchors, fittings and all other items required to complete the marine portion of the wastewater treatment plant outfall into Guemes Channel.
The contract amounts to $7,567,366, the cost of which is reimbursable by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The city chose to award Pacific Pile & Marine the contract over American Construction, which submitted a cost proposal totalling to $4,313,920. The decision on who to award the contract to was based on an evaluation of technical and cost proposals.
“Pacific Pile & Marine put forth a far superior technical proposal, proving to us that they could do the work,” said Fred Buckenmeyer, public works director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.