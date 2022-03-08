1230 city council

Anacortes City Hall.

The Anacortes City Council on Monday authorized Mayor Matt Miller to sign a contract with Pacific Pile & Marine for the marine construction of its outfall relocation project.

Pacific Pile & Marine will be tasked with furnishing and installing pipe, anchors, fittings and all other items required to complete the marine portion of the wastewater treatment plant outfall into Guemes Channel.

The contract amounts to $7,567,366, the cost of which is reimbursable by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The city chose to award Pacific Pile & Marine the contract over American Construction, which submitted a cost proposal totalling to $4,313,920. The decision on who to award the contract to was based on an evaluation of technical and cost proposals.

“Pacific Pile & Marine put forth a far superior technical proposal, proving to us that they could do the work,” said Fred Buckenmeyer, public works director.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.