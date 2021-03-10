The Anacortes City Council on Monday eased the hiring freeze imposed last year during the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing for the hiring of seven employees in five departments.
The city is preparing to ramp up services as Skagit advances in phases that allow for increased resumption of in-person public services. In addition, the last four months of sales tax revenue have met or exceeded prior-year levels, city Finance Director Steve Hoglund said, and economists seem to agree that the 2021 economy will continue to recover to pre-COVID levels.
Cleared for hiring: Two part-time library assistants, two temporary part-time employees in the road department, two full-time employees in the water department, one full-time geographic information systems technician, and one full-time legal assistant.
At the library, three budgeted positions went unfilled during the pandemic and three others were eliminated. “Now that Skagit County is in Phase Two of the COVID crisis, the library will need to start safely reopening, following state guidelines, for limited in-person visits,” Library Director Jeff Vogel wrote in a letter to the City Council. “This will be in conjunction with serving as many community members as possible with weekday, evening and Saturday hours. Current staffing levels do not support Saturday in-library services, or the expansion of hours, as COVID restrictions lift.”
The Water Department is experiencing staffing difficulties “and desires to add two additional staff members to enable a longer term plan for staff management and continuity of water processes,” according to the ordinance allowing for the hiring in the other departments.
Last year, as installation of the city’s broadband fiber network ramped up, two employees left the Road Department for the Fiber Department “and shortly after that the COVID crisis developed and those employees haven’t been replaced, and it is now desirous to hire two temporary seasonal employees to backfill for one of those positions,” the ordinance states.
“The GIS department has been experiencing tremendous growth over the past several years as the city relies more on GIS for planning, mapping and asset management, putting that department in need of additional help.
“The Legal Department has been experiencing tremendous growth over the past several years as the city relies more on Legal for contracting and other purchasing direction, and also for assistance and direction in other legal matters such as the continued Fiber build out, [Model Toxics Control Act] site management, other utility project management and expansion.”
