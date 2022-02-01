...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Anacortes City Council finalizes agreements with staffing groups
An additional holiday and an increased wage are part of the collective bargaining agreements recently approved by the Anacortes City Council in mid-January.
The agreements, with Teamsters Union Local 231, the Anacortes Police Services Guild Non-Commissioned Employees and International Association of Firefighters Local 1537, were all approved unanimously by the council members.
Each agreement was previously ratified by the bargaining unit.
Juneteenth, June 19, was added to each of the contracts as a city holiday. President Joe Biden and Gov. Jay Inslee made the day, which celebrates the day that Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people, official state and federal holidays last year.
Each agreement also brings a 5% wage increase for 2022 for its employees. The police and firefighter agreements also included changes in longevity benefits. The firefighter group also received education incentives and a new life insurance policy.
