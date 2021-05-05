Brian Wetcher summed up the concerns that many have expressed during the hearing for the update of the Critical Areas Ordinance with a line from Joni Mitchell’s “Big Yellow Taxi”: “You don’t know what you’ve got ‘til it’s gone.”
The Anacortes City Council heard feedback and concerns Monday collected from the community and responses prepared by Senior Planner Tess Cooper.
The ordinance, which regulates development and other activities in and near habitats for fish and wildlife, including wetlands, streams and flood lands, is required by the Growth Management Act and must be updated every eight years. It was due in 2016. The delay means the next update is only three years off, in 2024.
Chief among the concerns from the public was that the Ship Harbor Interpretive Preserve would be downgraded in its wetland status, which could then allow for activities like swimming, biking, fishing and canoeing.
However, Cooper said that was not the case; it’s designation as a “regionally significant wetland” in the ordinance is arbitrary and did not itself offer any protections. The Department of Ecology has designated it as a category two wetland, and buffer protection would actually increase with the updated ordinance.
“We’re not proposing a reduction in protection for Ship Harbor,” council member Ryan Walters added.
Another comment heard was that there were too many loopholes for developers, such as mitigation, reasonable use, and variance; however Cooper noted that the Critical Areas Ordinance is to specify protections in relation to development and construction and that additional protections come from elsewhere.
Wetcher called for an inventory of critical areas to be taken to create a baseline to determine that no net loss has occurred.
“We’ve lost a lot of spots,” he said.
Evergreen Islands submitted many suggestions that city staff recommended adopting.
Cooper said the submission from Evergreen Island was a “well-organized, well-cited document that provided some really good constructive feedback.”
“Staff was really thankful for the time and thoughtfulness that they put into it,” she said.
However, Kyle Loring, attorney with Evergreen Islands, said during a public comment period that some of the recommendations were misrepresented in the discussion.
The council will continue with the hearing next week and hold a “how it works” session and review case studies. When the ordinance will be adopted is still to be determined.
