The Anacortes City Council is talking about how to help increase the number of daycare facilities for children and adults, and a proposed interim ordinance could remove some time-intensive hurdles.
Doing so also would essentially remove council and community review from approving daycares in R4 zones — areas zoned for apartments and multifamily housing.
There are two classes of daycare facilities, daycare I facilities are for up to 12 adults or children, and daycare II facilities can take more than 12 adults or children.
Development of daycare II facilities in R4 zones requires a conditional-use permit and Type 4 review, which involves architectural drawings, neighborhood meetings and reviews from the planning commission and City Council.
“That process alone could take many months. Four to six months is the usual timeframe,” Planning Director Don Measamer said. The Planning Department is aware of two potential facilities that would be subject to these reviews.
The interim ordinance would make daycare an outright permitted use in the R4 zones for six months unless extended by council. Bed and breakfasts, assisted living facilities and multifamily residences are already allowed in R4 zones.
Councilmember Ryan Walters said meeting the need for daycare for both children and vulnerable adults is a big factor in getting people back to work coming out of the pandemic.
“We’ve lost providers in Anacortes during the pandemic, including adult daycare. We need to get those back, and we need to get them back as quickly as possible,” he said.
According to the proposed interim ordinance, 12% of Anacortes children under school age had access to full-time licensed childcare compared to the state average of 27%.
Councilmember Carolyn Moulton pointed out that statistic was taken before the pandemic, which created new challenges for daycare facilities and families.
Councilmember Anthony Young said he recognizes the need for daycare and will likely vote for the ordinance, but had a concern about removing input on where daycare facilities get built.
“I wanted to make sure we don’t create a blanket opportunity, that we don’t have the chance and the community doesn’t have the chance to figure out if it’s a fit for that particular neighborhood,” he said.
Councilmember Matt Miller had similar concerns about where daycares might come up without community input.
“We do have a role to make sure we protect neighborhoods. Some of the things I’d like staff to look at are unintended consequences,” he said.
Not disputed in discussion is the need for more availability and options in daycare for families in Anacortes.
“If there aren’t licensed responsible daycares available for kids in our community, they have to look at alternative methods, which may be either illegal or not as safe as other options,” Councilmember Christine Cleland McGrath said.
“I hope this is an encouraging opportunity for other potential daycare providers both for adults or for young kids,” she said.
There will be a public hearing on the interim ordinance with a possible vote on Monday, July 12.
