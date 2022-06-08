The Anacortes City Council approved a $2 million contract to SummitX Contractors Inc. for the Access Fiber Guemes View Area Underground Construction Project.

The project will occur between Anacopper Mine Road and A Avenue. This will include improvements to the streets and alleys, including patching of sidewalks.

This project started in 2018 and is meant to provide high-speed internet service to residents and businesses in Anacortes.

The work on the Guemes area will begin this month, and work should be achieved within 195 working days once it begins.

