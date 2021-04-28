The Anacortes City Council approved Monday the hiring of a senior center administrator and three parks maintenance workers, as the parks department works to catch up on maintenance and prepare for the resumption of services.
The council adopted a resolution amending the budget to allow for the hiring.
Those positions, as well as positions in other departments, were left unfilled during the economic slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The City Council imposed a hiring freeze last year to help blunt the pandemic’s economic impacts.
Still, there was a 15% increase in park usage during the pandemic, Parks Director Jonn Lunsford told the council on Monday.
“That’s fantastic for us (and) for our revenue, and it’s great for the community to get out into our parks and use the services that are there, but it’s difficult for my staff to keep up,” he said.
Lunsford said the parks department is at two-thirds of its full-time parks maintenance staffing.
Now, as more people get vaccinated and the spread of COVID-19 slows, the parks department is “excited that our recreation programs are starting up again because we’re able to bring families out and get the kids active,” Lunsford told the council. He said a “soft” opening at the senior center will “hopefully be a precursor of the things to come there.”
Council members said the city achieved savings through the hiring freeze, but agreed that it was time to allow the positions to be filled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.