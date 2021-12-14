After weeks of discussion, the Anacortes City Council on Monday approved its yearly budget and Capital Facilities Plan, which looks at its major projects for the next five years.
The $108.6 million budget is roughly $35 million more than the 2021 budget, mostly due to $22.5 million more in the sewer fund to replace a damaged sewer outfall system, $10 million more in the general fund for other projects and $1 million more for street maintenance.
The budget includes funding for a new ladder truck for the Fire Department and more than $100,000 to cover wages and benefits for an additional police officer.
As the council passed the budget, several members also asked for budget configuration going into the next year.
The council sees each piece as it comes, and while some expenses seem small, they add up, council member Ryan Walters said. There needs to be a way to really look at what things are costing over time to make sure the city is being as fiscally responsible as it should be.
One portion of the budget includes an upgrade to the elevator at City Hall, for example. It needs to be replaced, but there are many structural and other issues with that building, Walters said. He doesn’t want to keep spending on repairs if they will be replaced soon.
Starting on the budget process earlier will also mean more public input on how money is being spent, Walters said. That way the city is paving the roads that most need to be paved, for example, he said. It will also help the council control utility costs and make sure costs of upgraded equipment are presented in a way that shows exactly what will be spent, Walters said.
He also suggested implementing money-saving measures, such as a hiring freeze that would keep any vacant position open for 90 days unless it is deemed critical.
Everything can just be done in a better way, he said.
