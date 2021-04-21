Anacortes City Council members made a site visit Monday to see firsthand the property that would be affected if they approve a street vacation and shoreline easement exchange at 11th Street and B Avenue as a means of continuing the Guemes Channel Trail.
The council took no action Monday on the transaction, which is expected to come up again later.
Here is a quick recap of what is proposed:
In 2010, the Ortman family granted the city a shoreline easement for a future extension of the Guemes Channel Trail. In exchange, the Ortmans received a street vacation on the southeast corner of their property.
The city began negotiating a similar shoreline easement acquisition with their neighbors, the Wynns.
The Wynns proposed granting a shoreline easement to the city in exchange for the city’s vacation of the end of 11th Street. In exchange for not opposing the Wynns’ vacation petition, the Ortmans would get half of the vacated 11th Street and a 10-foot-wide strip fronting B Avenue, from which a long driveway winds down to their large home facing Guemes Channel.
A city engineer has estimated the value of the land to be vacated at $447,100. The value of the shoreline easement to be granted by the Wynns is $200,000.
Council members got to see some of the concerns neighbors have voiced.
The Ortman estate has expanded as the family acquired neighboring properties. Neighbors say the Wynn property could be absorbed by the Ortmans and expanded should the vacation of 11th and B take place, resulting in the continued loss of water and territorial views.
Contacted April 13 at his Phoenix home, Monty Ortman said he has no plans to acquire the Wynn property to redevelop it. He said he once talked to Hugh Thomas Wynn and told him that if he ever wanted to sell the property, “I’d take a look at it. But I’ve never talked about redeveloping it.”
Wynn, a retired newspaper executive and former Cap Sante Marina harbormaster, died in December at age 94. In a letter to the city, Wynn’s widow, Sylvia, wrote that the easement “will enable the city to continue the construction of the Guemes Channel Trail and when finished will be a valuable asset for all the residents of Anacortes to use and enjoy.”
Neighbors say what the city proposes giving up does not equal the return — or the risk to the neighborhood’s diminished view corridors.
“It seems like, in exchange for no opposition, the city is granting the Ortmans more property even though they are not conveying anything to the city now, and they have previously obtained land in exchange for their shoreline easement,” said Kathleen Lorence Flanagan, a resident of the neighborhood.
“The city seems focused on the Guemes Channel Trail no matter the precedence being set with this transaction, no matter if regulations are being followed, no matter the cost, no matter the impact on the environment or the neighborhood.”
Rebecca Ivie said she bought her home on 11th Street 26 years ago, and at that time had a view of the San Juan Islands, the ferries and sunsets. Now, looking west, she sees two dead-end signs where 11th Street ends at a 30-foot “solid wall of trees” that the Ortmans planted after expanding their estate.
Should the Ortmans someday buy and expand onto the Wynns’ property, “it has the potential to ruin more neighbors’ views.”
Councilmember Carolyn Moulton said the math and the site visit influenced her views of the proposal.
“I would have benefited from having that information earlier than today,” she said. She is an avid cyclist and advocate of nonmotorized transportation in the city and supports expansion of the Guemes Channel Trail. “But I don’t love the terms of this transaction,” she said.
Councilmember Ryan Walters, who did not attend the meeting, said in a statement that he supports the vacation of 11th Street because the city no longer has a need for it. But he doesn’t support giving up a 10-foot-wide strip on B Avenue because “it’s difficult to predict how the city might need the full width of B Avenue in the future.”
He added that the city “must keep the integrity of our neighborhoods as a high priority.”
Councilmember Christine Cleland-McGrath asked the council to not lose sight of the goal of completing the trail.
“We want to have the trail because it has does have public benefit to everyone in the community and will really enhance what we have.”
