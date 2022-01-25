...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...A period of stagnant air will continue which could
result in deteriorating air quality.
* WHERE...Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett
and Vicinity, Tacoma Area, Bellevue and Vicinity and Seattle
and Vicinity.
* WHEN...until noon PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Poor air quality may cause issues for people with
respiratory problems. Please check with your local air quality
agency for additional details and actions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Please delay outdoor burning until
conditions improve.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.
State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.
&&
Improving law enforcement public policy, reducing broadband limitations and ensuring infrastructure funding are all priorities for the Anacortes City Council as the state Legislature goes into session.
The City Council went over the city’s legislative priorities during its Jan. 18 meeting, focusing on what being discussed on a state level would most help the people of Anacortes.
The first is improving law enforcement public policy reforms. According to city Director of Administrative Services Emily Schuh, the newest set of police policy reforms came with unintended consequences and conflicting provisions that are keeping the police from being able to do their jobs in the best way possible.
One unintended consequence was removing the ability to use less lethal forms of weapons, such as beanbags, Schuh said. There is a House bill being discussed that will help with that, she said.
The city would also like to see a reduction in broadband funding limitations. Broadband infrastructure allows the city to help everyone get access to high speed and affordable internet, Schuh said.
Right now, incumbent service providers can limit funding for additional network growth, she said. That just promotes a monopoly and limit access, she said.
The city also wants to make sure programs like the Public Works Assistance Account can help finance water and wastewater infrastructure, as well as protect the Transportation Benefit District’s funding authority. Protecting that authority means cities like Anacortes will be able to use a local tax funding tool to help fund ongoing infrastructure, Schuh said.
The City Council also discussed a transportation package that would provide help specifically for Anacortes, Schuh said.
The package includes funding for a Commercial Avenue and State Route 20 streets project that would include 23 blocks of pavement improvements, ADA accommodation and additions of non-vehicle safety measures like bike lanes, sidewalks, pedestrian crossings and plants.
