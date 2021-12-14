The City of Anacortes is raising the mayor’s salary and changing the pay schedule as of 2022.
The new mayor of Anacortes will get a base wage of $124,000. That number will go up each year with a cost-of-living increase based on the consumer price index.
The new wage is about $8,000 more than Mayor Laurie Gere currently makes in the last year of her second term. The cost of living increase this year would have been about $6,000, meaning next year’s salary would have been about $122,000 even if the pay schedule had not been restructured, according to city Director of Administrative Services Emily Schuh.
Since 2005, the mayor has been paid on an eight-step salary schedule. Anacortes is the only city in Washington to have that sort of pay scale, Schuh said.
So when Matt Miller takes over as mayor in January, he would have started back at step one, which is a little more than $100,000.
Gere said she and Schuh and a committee have been talking about the salary, which they did not feel was right for the job here. When looking at other area mayors, Gere makes more, but she makes less than many city administrators, Shuh said. The City of Anacortes does not have an administrator, so much of that day-to-day work falls to the mayor.
The new pay rate reflects that workload and brings the position to be comparable with other CEO positions in this region, Gere said.
A rate too low could also dissuade some candidates from applying, Shuh said.
Many council members spoke in favor of abolishing the step-system, which they said doesn’t really work.
After discussing the cost-of-living increases, they also agreed to the new number set forth by the city ordinance.
Because it is based on the cost of living and not a random number, Moulton said she can support it more. The spending needs to be justified, especially as the city looks for funding for other city positions, she said.
All council members voted for the increase, except for Miller, who abstained from the vote.
