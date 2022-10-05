The City Council is preparing for its 2023 budget by taking a look at what revenues may look like.
City Finance Director Steve Hoglund went over the revenue numbers, which include a proposed 1% increase to property tax, at the Oct. 3 council meeting.
The tax increase is the most allowed by state law without asking voters.
The increase is expected to add about $55,000 more in revenue for the city next year. An additional $70,000 is expected to come from taxes on new construction.
In 2023, the city expects to bring in $5.65 million in property taxes, an increase from $5.5 million this year.
The extra money helps battle against inflation, though it doesn't quite cover it, council member Ryan Walters said. The money pays for city services, which also cost more each year, he said.
The council is expected to vote on the increase in November as part of its annual budget work, Hoglund said.
Next year, the city also plans to bring in about $5.9 million in sales tax and $4.7 million in utility tax.
Those are the biggest three revenue sources for the city, Hoglund said. Together, they are expected to bring in about $16.1 million, about $200,000 less than what 2022 is expected to look like (based on numbers through the end of July).
For sales tax, that's about a 5% (and $300,000) decrease from where the city is projected to end 2022, Hoglund said. The numbers for 2023 also include a $400,000 increase over 2021.
Utility taxes come from taxes on both city and private utilities (like cable, phone service and electricity). Numbers for private utilities jumped this year because electricty and natural gas costs went up, Hoglund said.
Also at the meeting, the council approved a contract for $67,550 with North West Colors Inc. to recoat the deck of the W.T. Preston.
The work is set to be completed by Oct. 31 and will help repair leaks in the deck before winter, according to council documents.
Of the total price, about $37,500 was already set aside in the museum budget for W.T. Preston repairs and maintenance. The remainder will come from the museum's reserve funding.
During the meeting, the council also started going through the city's Capital Facilities Plan for 2023-2028.
Over six years, projects under the Public Works Department in that plan will cost roughly $274 million, Hoglund said.
