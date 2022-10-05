1202 city meetings
The City Council is preparing for its 2023 budget by taking a look at what revenues may look like.

City Finance Director Steve Hoglund went over the revenue numbers, which include a proposed 1% increase to property tax, at the Oct. 3 council meeting.

