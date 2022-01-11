Work toward allowing daycare facilities in high-density residential areas is still going on, thanks to an ordinance extension by the Anacortes City Council.

The council decided at its meeting Monday to extend an ordinance that calls for the creation of a work plan that would move the city toward allowing daycare facilities in the R4 zone.

The staff needs extra time to work with the public on what the impacts of these daycares might look like, Director of Planning Don Measamer said at the meeting.

The extra time would help the city determine if additional mitigation factors are needed for these facilities, he said.

Daycare and childcare are needed in Anacortes, council member Carolyn Moulton said. She wants to hear more about what that daycare would mean to people who live and work here.

Since the ordinance was originally passed, one group has come forward to ask about a daycare facility, Measamer said. The Anacortes Family Center wants to put an early learning center on the bottom of its new building, he said.

Council approval of the extension came after an open public hearing, at which no one spoke.

The City Council also held a public hearing about amendments to rules about impact fees and early learning facilities.

The ordinance would limit the amount in impact fees that a person building an early learning facility would have to pay and eliminate them if certain requirements are met, such as if a certain number of the children being served qualify for subsidized childcare.

If the facility does not meet that requirement in a year’s time, they must pay back some of the impact fees that had been removed, said city Planning Manager Libby Grage.

The same is true if the facility owner switches to a use that is not for early learning.

Removing impact fees for these facilities may make it possible for more people to create and run affordable childcare that is so needed here, Grage said. There is currently an inadequate supply of childcare and early learning for Anacortes families, she said.

The public hearing did not include any comments.

The council is expected to discuss the fees and adopt amendments at either its Jan. 18 or Jan. 24 meeting.

