City Council again delayed action on the proposal to vacate the end of 11th Street and parts of B Avenue to homeowners in exchange for an easement for the development of the Guemes Channel Trail.
Multiple council members questioned the need for the vacations of B Avenue, and the council asked for a new proposal to be brought before them next week which only includes the vacation of 11th Street.
Sean Norohna, who lives on B Avenue, said during the public comment period that he believes the vacation could set a bad precedent for future vacations needed to complete the trail.
“I urge you to work with the neighborhood and not push this through,” Norohna said.
Rebecca Ivy, who lives on 11th Street, said it was against city code to give the 10- by 80-foot strip of B Avenue to the Ortmans.
Ivy said that city land vacated to the Ortmans in 2009 in exchange for waterfront property resulted in a blocked view corridor.
“I realize how important the trail is to you… but I feel this is a bad deal,” Ivy said.
City Attorney Darcy Swetnam told the council that language adopted last year in the city code could prohibit vacating partial widths of rights of way.
“I think the question before council is whether the B Avenue portion of it can be vacated because there haven’t been any of these types of proposals to come to council since that new code has been adopted,” Swetnam said.
Councilmember Ryan Walters said the exchange of 11th Street for the easement for the trail “is fairly common sense and good for the city” but asked for the B Avenue vacation to be removed from the proposal.
The vacation of that street end would also eliminate its potential use as a trailhead parking lot, which is a problem they are hoping to address as they move forward, he said.
The prohibition on partial vacations of rights of way was adopted because “it causes ambiguities and problems later” and the council should try to maintain uniform widths of streets for future utility use, Walters said.
A new proposal without the B Avenue vacations may be brought before council next week.
