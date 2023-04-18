The Anacortes City Council has nixed the idea of putting a covered, outdoor event space in the pavilion behind the Depot Arts & Community Center, at least for now.
Council members Ryan Walters, Christine Cleland-McGrath and Carolyn Moulton voted Monday against an amendment to the city's Capital Facility Plan to put a building in the pavilion. Council members Anthony Young and Jeremy Carter voted for the amendment, while council members Amanda Hubik and Bruce McDougall were absent.
The proposed change would have allowed the city to apply for county funds to help pay for the structure, which city staff said would serve as a fill the gap left behind by the closing of the Port of Anacortes Transit Shed at year's end, as well as as a structure for the Anacortes Farmers Market.
The county funds would cover about half of the expected $800,000 price tag. Walters said he doesn't want to confirm this project without more information on securing the rest of the money.
There is also the question of design, he said. The Depot is on the National Register of Historic Places, and the design needs to complement that architectural design.
There is a reason to go forward with a community events center, he said. He proposed applying for some of the city's Lodging Tax Advisory Tax money to help study the idea of where in the city could best house an event center, Walters said.
The county money could be used with more defined projects, such as city fiber projects or the skate park in town, he suggested.
Young said he supports the idea of the event center, especially downtown because drawing people there helps support businesses there.
The community talked about the need for an event center for years, Young said.
Moulton said there are too many questions to move forward with this project right now and noted that the public hearing was open for multiple weeks, but no one from the community stepped forward to support the project.
Cleland-McGrath said the city hasn't really defined the purpose of this center, such as how much of its purpose would be for the Farmers Market and how much for events.
Jonn Lunsford, director of the city's Parks and Recreation Department, said he thinks a structure could support both but appreciates the questions.
