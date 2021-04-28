The City of Anacortes’ four-year process to update its Critical Areas Ordinance is nearing completion.
The City Council will consider, and possibly vote on, the latest draft on May 3.
Municipalities are required by the Growth Management Act to have a Critical Areas Ordinance to regulate certain activities and development in and near fish and wildlife habitat, streams, wetlands, critical aquifer recharge areas and areas that are frequently flooded or are geologically hazardous.
The update takes into account the latest available science, according to documents that can be viewed on the city website.
Some residents said the revisions make the ordinance tougher in its protection of some critical areas and habitat, but weaker in others.
“The intention of the ordinance is to ‘Protect, maintain and restore healthy, functioning ecosystems through the protection of unique, fragile, and valuable elements of the environment,’ including wetlands,” according to Andrea Doll, a former planning commissioner.
“Landowners and developers may be alarmed that these protective measures may conflict with ‘reasonable use of their property.’ However, the draft ordinance offers this assurance: ‘it is not the intent of (the ordinance) to make a parcel of property unusable by denying its owner reasonable economic use of the property.’ The question is: does the ordinance offer equal protection for habitat as it does for property rights?”
Doll said the revised ordinance would allow a homeowner to encroach on a wetland if it is necessary, may relocate a stream to access a proposed development and could fill in a wetland by creating a wetland elsewhere.
She recommended the city instead map and identify all wetlands “and other fragile ecosystems and truly protect them.”
Jane Brandt is grateful that the March Point Heronry and the Anacortes Community Forest Lands have increased protection but doesn’t feel the same level of protection is extended to Ship Harbor Interpretive Preserve.
She said the preserve “is important to the nesting bird population and to other forms of wildlife. As natural areas disappear in the city, areas such as SHIP will become even more important to sustaining the bird and other wildlife populations. This year a new nesting colony of great blue herons has been established at SHIP and the ospreys have nested there for years, telling us that this is an important area to be protected.”
The Skagit Audubon Society expressed similar concerns in a detailed letter endorsed by its board of directors. The society noted that the March Point heronry and community forest lands would be designated Habitats of Local Importance, meaning “all new development activities and uses are prohibited from habitat conservation areas and their buffers” — the March Point heronry would have a buffer of 984 feet.
The Ship Harbor Interpretive Preserve, however, would be downgraded from a Class I to Class II wetland, with a reduction in buffer from 300 to 225 feet. Activities such as biking, canoeing, fishing, horseback riding and swimming would be allowed.
“These activities are highly damaging to fragile habitats and the plants and animals that depend on them,” the Audubon reported.
Several residents referred to written testimony from Kyle Loring, attorney for Evergreen Islands.
Loring provided a table of recommended language changes; elaborated on the Growth Management Act’s requirement to protect the functions and values of critical areas and include the best available science.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.