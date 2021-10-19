The Anacortes Community Forest Lands trails are closed until further notice.

Three wolves escaped their enclosure at a wildlife refuge next to the forest lands, according to the City of Anacortes.

The Parks and Recreation Department closed the trails until the city confirms the wolves have been recaptured.

City staff encourages anyone who has information to call 9-1-1 immediately.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

More from this section

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.