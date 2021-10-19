breaking Anacortes Community Forest Lands trails closed after wolves escape enclosure Briana Alzola balzola@goanacortes.com Oct 19, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Anacortes Community Forest Lands trails are closed until further notice.Three wolves escaped their enclosure at a wildlife refuge next to the forest lands, according to the City of Anacortes.The Parks and Recreation Department closed the trails until the city confirms the wolves have been recaptured. City staff encourages anyone who has information to call 9-1-1 immediately.This story will be updated as information becomes available. More from this section Public Works director announces retirement Posted: Oct. 13, 2021 Port of Anacortes set to adopt 2022 budget Posted: Oct. 13, 2021 Political Notebook Posted: Oct. 13, 2021 Skagit, Whatcom transportation authorities join fare systems to help bus riders Posted: Oct. 12, 2021 Anacortes American wins awards from Washington Newspaper Publishers Association Posted: Oct. 12, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Anacortes Community Forest Lands Wolf Recreation Department Trail Staff Park City Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Skagit's Best 2019 Is Here! Congratulations to the Best of Anacortes 2021! See the full list here COVID-19 Updates Anacortes American
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.