Veterans and community members came together Monday to honor those who lost their lives fighting for this country.
Annual Memorial Day ceremonies happened across town, at Causland Park and at both Grand View and Fernhill cemeteries in Anacortes.
At Causland Park, a black chair stood empty in front of a crowd as part of the Anacortes Masons Fidalgo Lodge #77 annual Vacant Chair Ceremony.
Members of the Masons, and then members of the crowd, made their way up to place a sprig of acacia, or evergreen, in the chair seat. Some saluted, and some placed their sprig over their hearts before laying it down. Some shed a few tears while completing the ceremony.
The chair stands vacant as a way to honor those who sacrificed their lives, said Corey Stout with the Masons.
It has been a few years since crowds have been able to gather for Memorial Day, and Mayor Matt Miller thanked the Masons for “restoring this dignified event.”
A veteran himself, Miller said that Memorial Day is difficult for him.
“I tend to see the faces of my friends and colleagues lost too young,” he said.
Memorial Day is not just a day off from work and school or a day that marks the beginning of the summer, he said.
“It is a special day each year to pay homage to those who gave their lives so that we could be free,” he said.
They are lost, but never forgotten, Miller said.
Anacortes is fortunate to have so many people who see that and take the time to grieve the absence of community members lost in service.
“Here, we take the time to honor the spirit of all that have died in service to our nation and to remember them in our hearts,” Miller said.
He encouraged families to talk about those who have been lost, those who came back and lived their lives and those who still serve today.
These great men and women have stories to tell, and “we need to listen,” Miller said.
Don Munks, a former county assessor and former county commissioner, talked about what his family does to honor those lost each Memorial Day. This year, like every year, they gathered to talk about family history and visited gravesites, which they cleaned up and adorned with flowers.
It’s important to celebrate that family time, because “families have to survive after loved ones pass,” Munks said.
He also called attention to Causland Park, host site of the ceremony. It was dedicated by the Causland family to their son who died in World War I, as well as other all Anacortes young men who died in that conflict, Munks said.
Across town, the American Legion Anacortes Post 13 hosted its annual Memorial Day celebration first at Grand View Cemetery and then at Fernhill Cemetery.
The sergeant-at-arms laid flowers at the war memorial in the corner of the cemetery during the ceremony, which also included patriotic songs and the playing of taps.
Wally Garland, a veteran service officer who runs the American Legion Post 13 in Anacortes, said Memorial Day is for honoring comrades, including those who rest in American soil and “those who sleep beyond the seas and others whose resting places will not be known until that last day when the deep will have given up its dead.”
The best way to honor those fallen is to cherish the ideals they fought for, like God, country and family, Garland said.
The American people gathering in a free society is the legacy of those lost to conflict, he said.
Members of this country have always stepped forward to take that oath of allegiance as members of our Armed Forces, he said, “willing to fight and, if necessary, to die for the sake of our freedom.”
The American Legion founders saw common pillars as to why people answer the call to serve their nation. They serve to provide a strong defense against enemies who would destroy their way of life and to defend those who serve by their side. They do it for American core values, rights and freedoms, and they do it for their children, “so they can grow up in an America that is strong and that is free,” Garland said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.