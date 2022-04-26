The City of Anacortes and community partners are rolling toward a final design for the updated Ben Root Skate Park.
Grindline Skateparks, a company that designs and builds skate parks, presented a design last week of what the skate park may look like, based on previous community feedback.
Several people, including young people who arrived for the meeting on scooters and skateboards, asked questions, gave feedback and expressed concerns over what the skate park had to offer and what it didn’t.
The new park is much larger than the current one, with the bowl feature covering about the entirety of the current park’s size, Rachel Muntean-Salazar said at the meeting.
Muntean-Salazar has been leading Anacortes Skate Park Improvement Project, which raised more than $650,000 to help fund the project.
She said she is thrilled with the park design so far.
The work would demolish and replace the existing skatepark, move the parking lot, add security and activity lighting to the park and lot, restore landscape and improve drainage, Grindline CEO Matt Fluegge said.
The planned park design includes several kinds of features, including a centerpiece that looks like a boat, keeping in with the nautical theme of the town, he said.
Community members at the meeting requested other types of tricks and jumps. Fluegge took notes and said he wants to make sure that this park meets what the skaters of Anacortes want.
He said it also comes down to funding.
Multiple people expressed concern about one feature in the plan that would add connecting paths to and from the Tommy Thompson Trail. Community members said they are worried that young people on bikes, scooters and skateboards would go out into the trail at high speeds, potentially causing problems for walkers.
Both Fluegge and Bob Vaux, with the Anacortes Parks Department, said there would be adequate signage and ways to mitigate potential negatives but both said they would look again at the feature.
Other community members asked if bringing a bathroom to the park is a possibility.
This main part of the new park is phase one, though more are planned as funding becomes available
The next phase is set to include a pump track off to the side of the main bowl. That would give younger people the chance to ride their boards or scooters around a track and stay out of the way of more experienced skaters that are using the bigger tricks, Fluegge said.
The schedule is to now complete the final concept in May, go through the permitting documentation phase from June to August or so and then go to bid and start construction this fall, Fluegge said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.