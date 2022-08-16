By Briana Alzola
The City of Anacortes has reached another milestone for its fiber network by surpassing the number of customers it had expected by now, according to city staff.
As of end of business Monday, the city has 1,503 customers using its fiber network after getting the 1,000th customer hooked up in January.
Things are climbing at a nice rate, Administration Service Director Emily Schuh said Monday while giving the City Council an update on the network.
The service is bringing in about $94,000 a month in revenue, she said. July was the first month the service brought in more money that it cost.
The 1,503 customers using the network are about half of those who have placed an order, Schuh said. The others are in areas where the network is under construction or are those who are waiting for city crews to get them hooked up.
The fiber network is built out over about 60% of the city and about 40% of people in those areas have signed up for the service.
“This is surpassing what our business plan expected us to meet,” Schuh said.
The most recent area to get access to the network is the west end of the Skyline neighborhood and near Washington Park. It cost $7.2 million to install fiber in that area.
In that area, 456 customers are in service, with another 500 waiting to be connected. Crews are working at a rate of about 20 new connections a week, so it could take until the end of the year to hook up the 500 who are waiting, Schuh said.
Expansion continues, paid for in part by financing and in part by federal money. The next area to complete is Guemes View, the area along Oakes Avenue near Little Cranberry Lake, and east of Anacopper Mine Road to A Avenue.
That expansion will cost about $3.89 million, funded in part by debt and with a $500,000 grant from Skagit County.
Underground construction in that area will start in September, with aerial construction to follow. Installations should start in early 2023.
The portion of the city east of A Avenue will come next, with a cost of $4 million. More than half of that money will come from the U.S. Economic Development Administration.
Final designs for that area are underway, Schuh said. The city is also finalizing easements on private streets, and expects construction in that area to start in January.
Also at Monday’s City Council meeting, Schuh and Anacortes Senior Activity Center Director Karl Wolfswinkel joined with Mayor Matt Miller to honor volunteer Martin Harris.
Harris has been instrumental in helping the senior community prepare for the fiber network and “cutting the cord” with cable, Schuh said.
Harris moved to Anacortes in 2019 after a career in computer modeling and software, Schuh said. He started volunteering with the Senior Activity Center, and in 2020 helped educate seniors on how to use their phones and computers to connect during the pandemic.
“He was helping them understand how to stay connected … in a very disconnected time,” Schuh said.
When the center reopened, he started working with people on technology needs and hosted several classes.
He also visits homes as a volunteer consultant to help people with computer issues and is the curriculum director for the Anacortes Senior College.
Miller called Harris a volunteer extraordinaire and thanked him for his dedication to helping seniors in this community.
