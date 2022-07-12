As water levels rise in the bays and other shoreline areas around Anacortes, the Anacortes City Council is taking steps to mitigate the risk of flooding.
The council recently addressed Ordinance 4016, which includes several newly proposed amendments to the city’s floodplain management code.
After a presentation by floodplain officials, the city decided Monday to increase how high new construction must be built over the base flood elevation, the baseline that designates what land would be hit during a flood.
David Radabaugh, the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) coordinator for the Department of Ecology, contacted the city in early 2021 to provide updates on meeting FEMA and NFIP’s current floodplain guidelines.
After reviewing Radabaugh’s data, comparing strategies from other regional cities, such as Port Townsend, and conducting three public hearings between August 2021 to March 2022, the Anacortes Planning Commission advocated for approval of Radabaugh’s requirements, including a minimum of two feet above base flood elevation. Recent scientific data shows that the previous standard of one foot above base flood elevation will be insufficient to mitigate the effects of rising sea levels.
To further explain the connection between base flood elevation and rising sea levels, several representatives from Coastal Geological Services, a Bellingham-based environmental consultancy firm, gave a presentation regarding sea-level projections and consequences. Their report concluded that there is a 50% chance that sea-level rise in Anacortes will exceed two feet by the year 2100.
“We’re expecting to have an increase in both the number and duration of flooding events and sea-level rise,” said Avery Maverick, associate coastal geologist of Coastal Geological Services.
According to the report, increased sea levels could lead to fluctuating habitats, more frequent and severe storms and a disruption of local species such as salmon. Additionally, existing structures may require costly retrofitting in the future as sea levels encroach onto private parcels. Setting a guideline of two feet above base flood elevation rather than one foot would affect 12 undeveloped parcels, according to the report.
Some council members questioned whether two feet above base flood level would be enough, given the projections in Coastal Geological Services’ presentation.
“Two feet is better than one foot but, I think we really have to balance our responsibility with everything else,” council member Carolyn Moulton said.
Others in attendance noted that the two-foot minimum did not necessarily account for all pertinent factors of sea-level rise, such as storm-driven waves.
One council member suggested an alternative strategy.
“Maybe we should just let people build at … one foot above the FE (flood elevation), because that’s the minimum required by FEMA, and call it a day, because we’re all screwed anyway,” council member Ryan Walters said. “I worry about that frequently, and sometimes I think that maybe it doesn’t matter. Let’s play it out.”
He later queried raising the base flood level to three feet, to which Mayor Matt Miller reminded the council member that the Planning Commission’s recommendation was two feet.
The ordinance eventually passed unanimously, formally raising the base flood elevation to two feet.
