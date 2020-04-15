The Anacortes City Council awarded an $11.5 million contract Monday for construction of a second pipeline between the intake pump station and the water treatment plant on the Skagit River, as well as a second storage tank for treated water.
IMCO General Construction will construct a pipeline, the 2.1-million-gallon water tank and associated inter-connecting pipes, valves and flow meters. IMCO built the water treatment plant in 2013, replacing an older treatment plant on the same property.
With a second pipeline, treatment plant workers will be able to take one pipeline down for inspection and service without loss of water service. The existing 42-inch-diameter water pipeline has been in operation since the 1970s.
“It’s never been inspected, it’s never been serviced. It’s been in constant use ever since it was built,” Public Works Director Fred Buckenmeyer told the City Council.
The water storage tank, known as a clearwell, “is the last point in the treatment (process) before water is actually pumped out into the system,” Buckenmeyer said. The second clearwell “will increase the storage volume for complete disinfection of the treated water to maintain compliance with state drinking water regulations,” according to a project document, “and provide redundancy for the disinfection treatment process in the event that one of the clearwell tanks is removed from service for maintenance or re-coating.”
The contract requires the work to be “substantially completed” within 290 calendar days from the time the notice to proceed with the project is issued. IMCO was one of two bidders on the project.
The bid came in nearly $2 million less than the engineer’s estimate. Finance Director Steve Hoglund said the project will be funded by a municipal bond — investment dollars — and repaid over 20 years from water bills. Monthly water rates were adjusted in January to begin payment of the bond debt, Hoglund said.
The City of Anacortes water system is a regional system, providing treated water to city residents and businesses as well as to Oak Harbor, La Conner, the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community and the refineries on March Point. Water users in Anacortes use 10-12% of the water produced and will share 10-12% of the cost of the project, Buckenmeyer said.
