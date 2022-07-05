A new city committee will focus on economic development in town and help bring together organizations that will help make Anacortes better for everyone, according to City Council member Anthony Young.
The council approved the new panel at its June 27 meeting, adding an Economic Development Committee to the 10 other council committees that already exist.
Young, who is mayor pro tem, recommended the committee to council and said it could help focus the council’s efforts on what is needed in town.
Young, Amanda Hubik and Christine Cleland-McGrath will be the council members on the committee.
“There are a lot of good things happening here,” Young said. “We need to look at what’s happening and work within that to build a better community.”
That will mean partnerships with area organizations, he said.
