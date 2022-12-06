1223 city hall

Anacortes City Hall

The Anacortes City Council on Monday passed one ordinance that focuses on what council member Ryan Walters calls disruptive behavior, but it is taking longer to look at two others.

The passed ordinance focuses on trespassing at city facilities. Until this ordinance, there hasn't been a specific city code in place to deal with these trespasses. The new ordinance allows the Anacortes Police Department to trespass someone from a city facility if they are participating in illegal or dangerous activities or are unreasonably hostile.


