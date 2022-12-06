The Anacortes City Council on Monday passed one ordinance that focuses on what council member Ryan Walters calls disruptive behavior, but it is taking longer to look at two others.
The passed ordinance focuses on trespassing at city facilities. Until this ordinance, there hasn't been a specific city code in place to deal with these trespasses. The new ordinance allows the Anacortes Police Department to trespass someone from a city facility if they are participating in illegal or dangerous activities or are unreasonably hostile.
It also puts in place an appeal process for people who have been trespassed and again want access to the facility, Walters said.
The ordinance was one of three proposed by Walters, all of which have drawn several comments from members of the public.
The second ordinance centers on the parking of large vehicles (like RVs) in residential areas. The proposed ordinance limits the time an RV can be parked in one of those areas to four hours.
As it stands now, city code puts that parking time limit at 72 hours without permission. That limit is still 72 hours, if the person has permission from the owner of the adjoining property, and for all other sizes of vehicles.
The last ordinance is about sleeping on sidewalks in the commercial business district. It would prohibit that activity between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.
Both ordinances also downgrade those offenses to civil infractions, instead of misdemeanors. That means that people who are breaking the rules would be given a ticket rather than have criminal action brought against them, Walters said.
Council members said they need more time to consider the parking and sidewalk ordinances, especially regarding the times.
Carolyn Moulton questioned why the parking was limited to only four hours. She thought the timeline could be longer.
She and other council members and community members, also wondered if the cutoff time for the prohibition on sleeping on the sidewalk should be lowered to earlier than 10 p.m.
The council will continue to discuss the issues at its next meeting at 6 p.m. Dec. 12.
Several people spoke or sent in testimony about the ordinances. Many spoke against them.
Kate Clark said she wanted the council to think about the kind of legal action it could bring upon itself if it were to pass these ordinances. Cases have been made on ordinances that prohibit camping inside a city unless that city can provide enough beds in homeless shelters for people to stay, while other cases speak out against rules against resting, which is a basic human right, she said.
She believes these "stop-gap" measures will lead to more infractions, which will stack up and cause more jail time for people who are living on the streets. Being arrested then opens people up to having their vehicles impounded, even though those vehicles are sometimes also their home, she said.
Other commenters urged the city to think more about action that would help unhoused residents. Evan Saxton said not enough thought has gone into the ordinances, and they are not well enough defined. He urged the council to deny them or at least to soften them so they are more fair to people who have nowhere else to go.
"These three ordinances are explicitly anti-homeless and, while proposed as a stopgap, will have long-term implications in criminalizing vulnerable community members in Anacortes," Jade Carter wrote in an emailed comment. "Rather than investing in removal, the city should be investing in recovery and social services."
Mark Mceathron spoke in favor of the ordinances and said he has seen many drug deals and derelict cars near his home. He urged the council to make its decision based on the kind of impact these ordinances could have down the road, as well as what will happen if nothing is done.
Leaving things alone could chase away residents, visitors and businesses, he said.
Larry Bullis wrote to the council and said while he approves of the ordinances, he thinks they need to be clarified and expanded. He asked the council to keep working toward solutions for people who are living on the streets and not just for-profit housing units.
"Eliminating street parking will help those of us with comfortable places to live, but will create further hardship for those without," he wrote. "This additional hardship must be offset by other positive measures."
Dennis Clark wrote into the council to say simply that he is in favor of the proposed ordinances.
