The Housing Affordability and Community Services Committee for the Anacortes City Council is working to establish more accessible mental health and accessible housing in the area.
Council member Carolyn Moulton said when the committee recently met, it saw a presentation from Island Hospital about the availability of mental health care at the hospital. They learned there are three social workers from the hospital in schools doing outreach for youths, and there are providers in the hospital, as well. However, accessing care requires people to go through a primary care provider, and care is limited because of an ongoing labor shortage.
Moulton said there would be a presentation in Mount Vernon about a new recovery-based system for mental health care, and several members of the council will attend.
Council member Ryan Walters said the committee also met with Anacortes Police Chief Dave Floyd about the ongoing issue with RVs parking on T Avenue.
Walters said several RVs moved voluntarily, but some were targeted for towing because of drug dealing and public urination.
The council and Police Department are trying to enforce the city’s 72-hour parking restriction.
Walters said the committee heard that Compass Health plans to hire another social worker for Fidalgo Island that will be a designated crisis responder. That should improve the police department’s ability to get people mental health treatment.
Walters also said the council has been working with Skagit Habitat for Humanity to possibly get five or six housing units to help people dealing with homelessness. The League of Woman Voters has also been working on affordable housing.
