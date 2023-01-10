COVID-19 case numbers at Island Health remain fairly steady as the holiday season comes to a close.
As of Monday, there is one person receiving treatment for COVID-19 at the hospital. Island Health saw three new hospitalizations between Monday, Jan. 2, and Monday, Jan. 9. The week before, it saw five new hospitalizations.
Also between Jan. 2-9, the hospital saw 20 new positive cases, out of 653 tests administered. The week before, it also saw 20 new cases.
Two COVID-19 programs run by Skagit County Public Health were shut down at the end of December, ending yearslong efforts in testing, isolation and quarantine.
The county opened its testing site early in 2020 and began offering motel rooms to those who couldn't easily isolate — many of them homeless — soon after.
Now, Public Health will put its focus entirely on vaccination efforts, said interim Director Sarah Hinman.
Meanwhile, COVID-19 is still prominent in the county, with recent data showing a two-week infection rate of about 133 cases per 100,000 residents.
“COVID is still a big risk, especially for people who are older or who have other medical conditions,” Hinman said.
But tests are easily available at most pharmacies and clinics, and state, federal and insurance-sponsored programs exist to send free at-home test kits to residents, she said.
Isolation and quarantine programs are harder to replace.
Hinman said her department is focusing on outreach and education, working with shelters to provide resources to help residents isolate if they test positive.
“We’re focusing on how people can safely isolate in their homes or at the shelter where they're at,” she said.
From 2020 to the end of 2022, 618 people stayed in the isolation and quarantine rooms, Hinman said. Only 105 of those stays were in 2022, showing that the need had declined.
County Commissioner Peter Browning said he isn't sure if now is the right time to end this service.
"We have to be diligent about protecting our older population," he said.
Browning said he understands the resources aren't there to offer a motel room to everyone, but it's worth talking about whether the county should find funding for seniors and those with health conditions.
"If we keep it going, we have to be more selective," he said.
Hinman said her staff is still running a vaccination clinic at the Public Health offices in downtown Mount Vernon and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future.
County staff is also available to run mobile clinics, and administer vaccines to those who are homebound, she said.
