A persistent lack of affordable rentals is still making things difficult for the people at the Anacortes Family Center, according to Executive Director Dustin Johnson.
To successfully graduate from the center's emergency housing, a person or family must go into permanent housing with a job. Those success rates have dropped a little in the past few years just because affordable housing options are scarce here, Johnson said. Also, the vacancy rate for rentals stays extremely low, he said.
In 2021, the program's graduation rate was around 80%. In 2022, it went up to 84%, he said.
In 2022, the Family Center served 127 people from 46 households, according to a report. Of those, 66 were children.
Of the households, 35 were unsheltered before entering the program, meaning they had no permanent residence of their own. Some lived on the street or in a place unsuitable for habitation, like a car or tent, according to the report. Others stayed with friends or family but were still technically homeless.
The COVID-19 pandemic brought with it a big spike in vulnerability, Johnson said. Stress and isolation led some people to fall back into habits of drugs and alcohol, he said. There was also a big spike in domestic violence.
In 2022, the center saw victims who were not only dealing with more domestic violence, but also more severe violence, Johnson said. In the 10 years he's run the center, no violent perpetrators had tried to find the victims at the center. Last year, two people showed up to find their victims, he said.
The center has security precautions in place to make sure residents stay safe.
Of the new residents in 2022, 66% of families had experienced domestic violence at some point in their lives, and 31% were actively fleeing domestic violence when they moved in.
Those vulnerability factors, mixed with the higher housing prices and a lack of options, meant the waitlist at the center has grown.
Unfortunately, a leak in one apartment at the shelter caused extensive damage in that unit and the unit below it. Both required extensive repair and were unusable for several months, Johnson said.
People stayed at the shelter longer because it took longer to find them somewhere to go, Johnson said. The rental market is already competitive, which puts residents at the Family Center at a disadvantage when it comes to qualifying for the few places that are available.
For 2022, the average length of stay in the emergency shelter was 67 days, according to the center's end-of-year report.
In addition to problems connecting people to housing, there are also problems connecting people to social services, especially mental health care, Johnson said. The shortage of providers here means people can't get the help they need.
As the Family Center looks at 2023, there are two big projects that should be completed in the next few months. Both buildings are on time and on budget, Johnson said.
The center's administrative building should be done in the next month or so, with staff moving in at the beginning of March.
In addition to the offices for the entire Family Center staff (which is right now spread out at multiple locations), the space will serve as headquarters for A Simple Gesture Anacortes and provide space for Skagit Legal Aid to meet with clients.
That building was completely paid for by a donation from one couple.
Then, in late April or early May, the center's new affordable housing units will open.
Five of the 21 apartments in the building, located on 26th Street across from Island Health, will be reserved for income-eligible hospital personnel. That way, if there is an emergency or disaster that blocks access into Anacortes from other parts of the county or beyond, there will be some hospital staff who can just walk across the street to help people, Johnson said.
On the building's bottom level is an early learning center with spots for 40 children. AFC is partnering with the Boys and Girls Club to run that space, which will have five spots saved for center residents. The rest will go first to low-income families, then children associated with Island Health and then to the broader community.
In a partnership with the Boys and Girls Club, qualified residents of the Family Center will get first priority when it comes to hiring teachers and support staff for that program.
This is the second building of affordable housing units that the center has opened. When it opened the first, it easily had enough applicants to fill both, Johnson said.
Applications are open now for these new units, he said.
The building is being paid in part by the 1/10 of 1% tax for affordable housing passed by city voters in early 2020.
