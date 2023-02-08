Family Center
File photo from August 2022: The Family Center’s newest apartment building was under construction, just next to its other affordable housing units.

 Briana Alzola / Anacortes American

A persistent lack of affordable rentals is still making things difficult for the people at the Anacortes Family Center, according to Executive Director Dustin Johnson.

To successfully graduate from the center's emergency housing, a person or family must go into permanent housing with a job. Those success rates have dropped a little in the past few years just because  affordable housing options are scarce here, Johnson said. Also, the vacancy rate for rentals stays extremely low, he said.


