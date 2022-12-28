What do people without housing do when it's 25 degrees and icy outside?
There is no cold weather shelter in Anacortes, but there are some limited options.
In a partnership with the City of Anacortes and the Salvation Army, the Anacortes Family Center helps get people into hotel rooms during the winter months.
Cynthia Beck, who has lived in Anacortes for 21 years, lost her housing earlier this year after her husband passed away. Since then, she's been living in her car while waiting to move up the waitlist for a home with the Anacortes Housing Authority.
Beck has received help at a few shelters in the area, but kept living in her car with her two cats, Legion and Loki.
As the snow began to fall and temperatures dropped in recent months, living in her car became difficult, Beck said.
Anacortes Family Center Nina Lundsten reached out to Beck and brought her into the cold weather program, giving her (and her cats) a room in an Anacortes hotel.
Beck, who had pneumonia when she moved in, said the move was life-changing, even though it's temporary.
"(Nina) saved my life," she said.
Council member Ryan Walters has also been a big support, Beck said.
"It can be such a nightmare navigating the system when you're all alone," she said. "I'm so thankful."
The center has a list of roughly 12 people in Anacortes who are chronically homeless, Anacortes Family Center Executive Director Dustin Johnson said. Last week, it reached out to all of them to help connect them to services. Four people stayed in a hotel with a hotel voucher, and five other families were transported to other shelters, he said.
Some people denied services, too, Johnson said.
The cold weather program is an extension of the Family Center's hotel voucher program, he said.
The cold weather program gets people into a hotel for a few nights while they wait for a more stable spot either in the Family Center or another shelter in the region, Johnson said. While the details are still being finalized for the year, the center was able to house a few people, like Beck. The program will continue to grow through this winter.
The city works with the Salvation Army to pay for the five rooms to be set aside to serve people from Anacortes. The Family Center helps run that program and reaches out to the people who could use it.
There are specific requirements for the center's general hotel voucher program, including a drug test. But the cold weather program has a lower barrier for use and is in place just during the colder months, Johnson said. There are still rules, such as prohibiting use of drugs while at the hotel, but the goal is to make sure people are inside and safe, he said.
People come to the program in multiple ways, often through the center. But center staff also joins with the Anacortes Police Department and the Anacortes Fire Department's community paramedic to provide outreach on the street at least once a week, he said.
"We reach out to them and get them connected to services," Johnson said.
If community members want to get involved, they can donate to help fund more rooms. Also needed are donations of socks, underwear, stocking caps, handwarmers and coats. Donors can also contribute gift cards with small denominations on them, such as fast-food restaurant cards, Johnson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.