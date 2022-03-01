Anacortes’ coordinated community outreach efforts contacted over 500 total individuals in 2021 in regard to the city’s Social Services Contract with The Anacortes Family Center.
The Anacortes City Council received an update Feb. 22 on community outreach efforts in regard to the city’s partnership with The Anacortes Family Center.
The efforts coordinated across The Anacortes Family Center, Police Department and Parks Department provide support for outreach involving homelessness, mental illness, chemical dependency and domestic violence and abuse.
“Our ultimate goal in these outreach activities is to connect these individuals with services,” said Chief Dave Floyd of the Anacortes Police Department. “We’ve had some success… We’ve also had a fair number of individuals that have refused to engage with the services that are offered.”
Through referrals, the Anacortes Family Center served 68 total individuals and contacted 398 in 2021. A total of 139 additional individuals were contacted through 24 outreach activities conducted coordinated between the Police Department and Family Center in 2021.
“We go … and knock on camper doors and RV doors to offer services and begin a relationship,” said Dustin Johnson, executive director of the Family Center.
