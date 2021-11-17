Connecting young people, particularly those at risk, with adults who have common interests or experiences is a great way to help students succeed, according to the Anacortes Family Center staff.
A new program at the center connects youths with adult mentors picked specifically for them, center Associate Program Director Danielle Vincent said.
The program started about six months ago with residents at the Family Center. The next step is partnering with the Anacortes School District to reach more young people, Family Center Executive Director Dustin Johnson said. The program will now be open to any youth on Fidalgo Island, Vincent said.
The Family Center will connect with kids referred to the program by school administrators and counselors, as well as teachers, plus other community members.
This is the only program like this in Skagit County, Vincent said. In the earlier years, it allows students to get help with school work, and in the older grades allows them to get a look at different careers they may enjoy. All grades also have a social-emotional piece, Vincent said.
“It’s a relationship-building program,” Johnson said.
Each mentor goes through a rigorous application process including an interview, Vincent said. The kids and their families also go through a sit-down interview portion with the team at the Anacortes Family Center.
That way, students and mentors are more likely to be a match, Vincent said.
The first meetings are facilitated by Vincent, where the youths are able to sit down with mentors and break through the awkwardness of meeting with someone for the first time.
“It’s a really cool experience to watch this sort of blooming of this relationship at its start,” Vincent said.
Nels Strandberg, who is the committee chair and a mentor, said he looks forward every week to spending time with his young mentee — sometimes just sitting on the beach and talking.
A lot of the young participants just need an adult to talk to, Vincent said.
Youths who have had trauma or adverse childhood experiences need someone who can sit with them and help them problem solve, she said.
“Someone to help them build these tools for their toolbox will be incredibly helpful for these kids as they grow into adults,” she said.
A recent study noted one in three kids in the U.S. does not have a trusted adult or someone to go to for support or advice, Vincent said.
This program matches students with mentors on a variety of planes, she said. Sometimes kids are dealing with gender identity or sexuality issues. Others are contemplating future careers, so the program can try to match them up with someone in their area of interest.
Johnson said it can also give these young people an extra boost to see people showing up for them. One student they worked with said he never knew an adult who didn’t have a financial reason for being there. His counselor was paid to show up, his doctor was paid to show up, his teacher was paid to show up.
For a volunteer to show up meant someone truly wanted to be there, Johnson said.
“Feeling that investment can be incredibly revelatory and life-changing and powerful,” he said. “It did not take long to see really fundamental changes in the youth (Strandberg) connected with.”
Strandberg said he wanted to give back. He remembered positive adult role models in his life and wanted to be that for young people, he said.
“I was thinking ‘How do we get to these people before they get to problems?’” he said. “If we can get to these young kids and be positive role models in their lives, maybe we can get ahead of things.”
Strandberg asked around but didn’t see any programs where he could volunteer his time. So he chatted with Johnson, who knew it would be a good fit for the Family Center.
“This is an incredibly engaged community that is constantly looking for ways to help and to lend their professional expertise and experience and background,” Johnson said.
The program is privately funded. A generous donor came forward to help start it, which led to a steering committee and visiting with other groups like it around the state.
The center is still looking for more mentors. The commitment is for a few hours a couple of times a month at a minimum, Johnson said.
Information is at www.anacortesfamily.org.
