A new program at the Anacortes Family Center connects young people from around the community to adults who have a connection with them through language, interests, hobbies, careers or a variety of other factors.
The center runs the program, but it's open to young people from throughout the community, center Executive Director Dustin Johnson said.
Center staff worked with the Anacortes School District to put the program in place.
Now, the district will refer students to the program, Johnson said. Other referrals come from other community partners, including churches, the hospital and counseling services.
So far, 11 students have been matched with mentors, though five of the students have moved away, Johnson said.
More mentors are always needed, but right now, the program is specifically looking for an athletic male volunteer under age 50 who wouldn't mind working with a kid who wants to be active and for a Spanish-speaking volunteer to mentor another child.
Things have gone slowly, but likely the program will continue to grow now that school is back in session, Associate Program Director Danielle Vincent said.
The program sometimes includes outings. Recently, the Freedom Boat Club hosted an outing for interested mentees and their families.
The boat club operates around Whatcom, Island and Skagit counties. For a fee, members can reserve and take out boats in the fleet.
The club allows members to have the fun of owning a boat without all the cleaning and maintenance that comes with, owner Shawn Ottenbreit said.
He said he was happy to be partnering with the Family Center to offer families a chance to get out on the water.
Participating was Brody Huffman, 11. He said even before this opportunity, he had been out on the water with his mentor Frank (Marty) Martin.
Not only have they been in a boat, they've also played basketball and seen a car show. Generally, they get together every week, Brody said.
"It's fun," he said.
In the program, each mentor goes through a rigorous application process including an interview, Vincent said last year. The kids and their families also go through a sit-down interview portion with the team at the Anacortes Family Center.
This program matches students with mentors on a variety of planes, she said. Sometimes kids are dealing with gender identity or sexuality issues. Others are contemplating future careers, so the program can try to match them up with someone in their area of interest.
Johnson said it can also give these young people an extra boost to see people showing up for them.
