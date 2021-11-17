Anacortes Family Medicine to host pediatric COVID-19 clinic Nov 17, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Anacortes Family Medicine will hold a pediatric COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine clinic for children between the ages of 5 and 11 on Saturday.Appointments are required.Visit www.islandhospital.org/coronavirus.Children will be scheduled for their second dose when they check-in for the appointment Saturday. The vaccine is a lower dose than the adult vaccine and is administered in two doses, about 21 days apart.A parent or guardian must be present at the appointment.For information on the vaccine, visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/recommendations/children-teens.html More from this section Island Hospital budget includes funding for staff appreciation Posted: 6 a.m. Ceremony at Island Hospital celebrates veterans Posted: 6 a.m. Anacortes Family Center program connects mentors, youths Posted: 6 a.m. Island Portrait: "The Magic of Michael" Posted: 6 a.m. Monahan Jr., William John Posted: Nov. 17, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Vaccine Family Medicine Dose Medicine Tourism Clinic Covid-19 Pfizer Guardian Appointment Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Skagit's Best 2019 Is Here! Congratulations to the Best of Anacortes 2021! See the full list here COVID-19 Updates Anacortes American
