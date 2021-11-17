Anacortes Family Medicine will hold a pediatric COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine clinic for children between the ages of 5 and 11 on Saturday.

Appointments are required.

Visit www.islandhospital.org/coronavirus.

Children will be scheduled for their second dose when they check-in for the appointment Saturday.

The vaccine is a lower dose than the adult vaccine and is administered in two doses, about 21 days apart.

A parent or guardian must be present at the appointment.

For information on the vaccine, visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/recommendations/children-teens.html

