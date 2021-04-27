Vendors will have fresh produce, honey, bread, eggs, treats, local crafts and more.
Local band Ebb, Slack and Flood will be performing on stage.
Masks will be required and signage regarding seating and distancing must be followed as a precaution against COVID-19. There will be a designated cafe area for food and beverages.
The market is located at 7th Street and R Avenue and has new restroom facilities.
The Saturday market will continue weekly through October.
