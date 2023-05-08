Vendors selling everything from fresh coffee to felted hats gathered Saturday at the Depot Arts Center for the opening of the Anacortes Farmers Market's regular season.
The Anacortes Farmers Market runs every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. from May through October at the Depot at 611 R Avenue.
The organization posts the vendors for that weekend's market each week on its Facebook page. There were 56 on hand for the opening.
Market Manager Piper McCullough said the gray weather might have deterred some visitors, but there was plenty of excitement anyway.
This summer, the market will host the Kids Power of Produce Club, which provides children with a free fruit or vegetable. The market will also host nonprofits doing outreach and local musicians from a variety of genres, she said.
Market employee Steve Manthi said the market helps serve as a business incubator.
"You can take an idea for a business and check it out and see if it works," he said.
Manthi said he knows of several full-fledged businesses that started at the market.
Cassie Milton, an employee of Bruce Bowen Bees, said that business has attended the market since its beginning.
"(We) all try and help one another," Milton said. Several other businesses at the market use their honey in their own products, such as pizza and baked goods.
