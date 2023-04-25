Anacortes Fire Department calls – April 16-22 Apr 25, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Anacortes Fire Department responded to 89 calls between Sunday, April 16, and Saturday, April 22.Of those, about 80% were made up of Emergency Medical Services calls.The department also responded to one fire, one chemical release or reaction, two electrical wiring problems, one attempted illegal burning, a water problem and a public service assistance. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Public Administration Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Founder moves Anacortes Brass Works building piece by piece Two arrested for murder of man whose body was found near Anacortes Man commits suicide in Anacortes dog park Anacortes City Council votes down Depot event space idea Anacortes hires new planning director COVID-19 Updates Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.
