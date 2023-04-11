Anacortes Fire Department calls – April 2-8 Apr 11, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Anacortes Fire Department responded to 94 calls between Sunday, April 2, to Saturday, April 8.Of those, about 83% were made up of Emergency Medical Service calls.The department also responded to a combustible or fuel spill or leak, a good intent call, two water problems and to public service assistance calls. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Chemistry Public Administration Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Man commits suicide in Anacortes dog park Anacortes workers complete cleanup on T Avenue City celebrates Tommy Thompson trestle reopening Measamer retires from City of Anacortes after 30 years New Veterans of Foreign Wars post opened in Anacortes COVID-19 Updates Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.
