Anacortes Fire Department calls – April 9-15 Apr 18, 2023 The Anacortes Fire Department responded to 99 calls between Sunday, April 9, and Saturday, April 15. Of those, 77% were Emergency Medical Services calls.The department also responded to a call about a combustible liquid or fuel leak, steam or gas mistaken for smoke, three electrical or wiring problems and a water problem.
