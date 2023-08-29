Anacortes Fire Department calls – Aug. 20-26, 2023 Aug 29, 2023 12 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Anacortes Fire Department responded to 81 incidents between Sunday, Aug. 20, and Saturday, Aug. 26.Of those, about 78% were made up of Emergency Medical Service calls. Eleven calls were cancelled en route. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Featured Local Savings Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now New AHS head coach aims to develop young athletes, win state championship Tough choices ahead as costs soar for Washington transportation projects Chelan Ferry stung at Wasp Passage, out of commission for foreseeable future Looking Back at Anacortes history – Aug. 23, 2023 Anacortes Police Department blotter for Aug. 11-17 COVID-19 Updates Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.
