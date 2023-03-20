Anacortes Fire Department calls for March 12-18 Mar 20, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Anacortes Fire Department responded to 87 calls between Sunday, March 12, and Saturday, March 18.Emergency Medical Service calls made up about 85% of them.The department also responded to a mobile property vehicle fire, an outside rubbish fire and some public service assistance calls.The mobile property fire occurred Saturday, March 18, in a trailer parked on T Avenue, according to AFD Chief Bill Harris. The trailer was unoccupied at the time, and there were no injuries, he said in an email.Eight firefighters responded to put out the flames, but the trailer was a total loss, Harris said.The cause is under investigation. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Public Administration Transportation Motor Vehicles Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Ferry system to continue looking for solutions to service delay Lovric's marina changes hands after almost 60 years City of Anacortes looking at feasibility of upgrading Tommy Thompson Trail trestle Port of Anacortes watch – March 15, 2023 Anacortes Police Department blotter – March 3-9, 2023 COVID-19 Updates Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.
